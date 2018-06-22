“The Walking Dead” Showrunner Said New Season Will Time Jump; Focus On Women

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Show Runner Angela Kang Reveals Season Nine Details

One of the creators of “The Walking Dead” series said the new season will jump back and forth across time and focus in part on the female characters on the show.

“We’re playing with time in this season, so we get to jump forward on the story and come in on some pretty fun stuff,” showrunner Angela Kang told the media and others at the AMC Summit Wednesday at the Public Hotel in New York City.

“I’m really focusing a lot on the core character relationships,” she said, adding “But I think we’re going to see some really great stories, specifically from the women on our show. And I think people who are really invested in Michonne, Maggie and Carol – there’s such great material for them…for people who are looking for that specifically, they will see some incredible work from our women.”

Kang also spoke about the show’s deliberate move to portray a cast of strong, diverse female characters, like domestic violence survivor turned cold-blooded killer Carol (Melissa McBride), or sword-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira), who, after losing her husband and son in the apocalypse only had leashed walkers as her company.

“Our cast, and us and writers and producers, we hear from fans all the time,” Kang said. “They hear people say ‘your character made me feel like I could stand up to my abusive husband. Your character helped me to become a stronger person. And it’s the power of fiction – it’s very powerful, and our characters who are women, they go toe to toe with the men…The women save the men as much as the men save the women, it’s really a story about survivors through the apocalypse.”