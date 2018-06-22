Mo Money: Oprah Becomes First Black Woman To Break The Top 500 Richest People In The World

Oprah Is Now One Of The World’s 500 Richest People

Oprah Winfrey just became one of the 500 richest people in the world….SHEESH!

Since January 1, the media mogul’s net worth has grown by over $420 million, now totalling $4.02 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Winfrey, who debuted on the list back in June at Number 494 (and is now at Number 489) is the first black female entrepreneur to make it onto the list. She’s closing in on famous businessmen like John Paul DeJoria, who has a net worth of $4.04 billion, and investor Mark Cuban, who sits at Number 476 with a net worth of $4.08 billion.

The 64-year-old is having a great year. Her latest jump in wealth comes thanks primarily to her investment in Weight Watchers. In 2015, Winfrey put a hefty $43 million in the company and got a 10 percent stake. Her stake is now down to 8 percent, but the investment continues to benefit both parties.

The company’s recent stock rally on June 12 sent share prices to record highs, which is what tipped Oprah’s wealth over $4 billion. O is also expanding her media empire having just signed a deal with Apple for their new video streaming service, which plays a part in her jump as well.