Fat Joe Helps Celebrate Latinx Culture At The AT&T Humanity Of Connection Awards

AT&T’s “Humanity Of Connection” Awards Celebrated Impact Of Latinx Community

The recent spate of separations of parents and kids and the U.S. border was on everyone’s mind at AT&T’s Humanity of Connection awards this week.

The night’s host and winners invoked the more than 2,000 immigrant children who’d been taken from their parents as they fled to the U.S. at the awards Wednesday night in NYC at Lincoln Center.

“The images we have all seen from the past several days of children being separated from their mamis and their papis at the border, being torn apart because they are only seeking to come to a country that would offer them a smidgeon of hope, to give their families a better life, and a safer future – these images have been heart wrenching, and they have shaken us to our core,” host Maria T. Cardona of CNN told attendees.

“But I am confident that we will do what we have always done,” Cardona continued. “That we will unite with one voice, ‘en una voz,’ in passionate defense of our community.”

The evening d honored Armando Lucas Correa, editor-in-chief of People Español, Mónica Ramírez, co-founder and president of Alianza Nacional De Campesinas, a legal advocacy group that supports female farm workers who’ve experienced sexual misconduct. Also honored was Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen and #ChefsforPuertoRico.

Fat Joe was among the performers who saluted exemplary Latin-Americans at AT&T’s Humanity of Connection awards, rapping his hits “Lean Back,” followed by “All The Way Up,” before imparting some uplifting words to the audience.

“If you’re all the way down, you can be all the way up,” Joe said. “You just gotta believe in yourself. You got many blessings coming in your future, never let nobody talk you out of your dreams.”

Conceived by Tanya Lombard, head of AT&T’s multicultural engagement and strategic alliances, the multicultural event celebrates the diversity and growing impact of the Latinx community.