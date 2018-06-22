Lacefronts And Fraud? “Weavvy Hair” Blasted For Being Allegedly Scammy & Twitter Jokes Are Flying

Weavvy Hair Accused Of Being Scammy

Here at BOSSIP we focus on celebrity news, but on occasions there are stories unfolding on twitter we feel folks will find informative. Like this recurring issue with online hair business “Weavv Hair”. Run by Samantha Lebron aka Weavvy. Weavvy promises high quality hair, but one user blasted the retailer for taking her money and beating around the bush on shipping the product…for THREE months. She still hasn’t gotten a refund.

Samantha Lebron and Weavvy hair is trash af and i got scammed by them. Out of $200 and being blocked on social media. Do not purchase from @WeavvyHair @Weavvy_ . I Got Scammed — Broke Homie Kay (@Kaygee13_) June 21, 2018

Thought i was getting somewhere pic.twitter.com/M77eP6Fc9N — Broke Homie Kay (@Kaygee13_) June 21, 2018

Nope. My phone was not called pic.twitter.com/KiiL0X3sHa — Broke Homie Kay (@Kaygee13_) June 21, 2018

This started with one person, and out came a list of folks were saying they were treated this way too. Many were not surprised actually, stating this is expected.

I ordered from her March 19th… today is June 21st still no update‼️ pic.twitter.com/o1EAJ5lDL0 — Carissa 🦋 (@CarissaaaaB) June 22, 2018

Now we can’t say confidently that she is running a totally scammy business but twitter has been dragging the situation and jokes are flying off the timeline. Hit the flip to see.