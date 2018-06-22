Jay Rock And TDE Release Episode Two Of ‘Road To Redemption’ [Video]

Jay Rock Drops The Second Episode Of His Road To Redemption

Jay Rock’s highly anticipated project Redemption just dropped last week, and now we get to see some behind the scenes of how it was made and how Rock’s like brought him here.

In this second episode of TDE’s series Road To Redemption, we hear from Jay’s colleagues and labelmates like Kendrick Lamar and manager Dave Free on the come up of their friend. Throughout the episode, we see different aspects of hi life growing up in Watts that made the rapper want to make an album all about redeeming himself at this point of his life.