Sloppy Coppy: Kansas Police Open Fire On Dog Sending Bullet Fragments Into 9-Year-Old Girl’s Face

Body Cam Footage Of Wichita Cop Shooting Girl In Eye

Footage of scary azz ex-Wichita police officer Dexter Betts firing shots at a family dog is currently going viral.

According to Wichita Eagle, Betts was responding to a 911 call that a wife made after her husband threatened to shoot himself. Upon arrival, Betts and his partner are seen walking through the house. When they encounter the children in the living room, the family dog begins to bark and run up on them. Betts, finger on the trigger, fires two shots at the dog who was sitting right in front of a 9-year-old girl who took bullet ricochet in the face above her eye.

Right after, Betts shouts “Whoa! Whoa!” The camera swings over to show a dog moving on the floor between Betts and the girl. It barks. Betts fires two shots. The girl immediately wails, “Ow! Ow! Ow, you hurt my eye! Ow! Ow!”

When asked what had happened inside the home via police radio, Betts responded that “dog inside attacked us”.

Betts was eventually fired for his reckless abandon with a service pistol, he was charged with felony aggravated battery and is headed to trial. The first time in 20 years that a Wichita cop has been criminally charged.

