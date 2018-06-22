Tank, R&B Money & Toyota Celebrate ‘Women Who Move The Needle’ During BET Awards Weekend

Tank, R&B Money & Toyota” Honor “Women Who Move The Needle

Toyota, Tank and his label R&B Money recently marked BET Weekend with a swanky soiree for a cause.

On Thursday the multi-Grammy-nominated singer and his partners held a midnight soiree celebrating female change-makers in the entertainment industry, in particular, outstanding African-American women who continue to move the needle.

Honorees included Juliette Jones of Atlantic Records, Ethiopia Habtermariam of Motown Records, and Latanya Newt of BET Network.

This partnership is an extension of Toyota’s ongoing support of highlighting and championing African-American women across various industries.

“I am absolutely thrilled that I was able to recognize some key players in the entertainment industry, who have had a personal impact on my career,” said Tank. “The Black woman should be celebrated and this is just a token of my appreciation to show the importance of Black women music execs.”

Toyota Diversity & Inclusion representative, Alva Adams-Mason, stated “Toyota is proud to celebrate diversity within the entertainment industry,” added Toyota Diversity & Inclusion representative Alva Adams-Mason. “It’s women like Ethiopia, LaTanya, and Juliette, who pave the way for future women executives of color to make headways within the entertainment industry and beyond. It is moments like this that allow the brand to showcase our commitment to championing and empowering women of color to ‘go places’ and move the needle in the arts.”

Soiree attendees included Nicole Murphy Selma actor Stephan James, Pleasure P, and June’s Diary.



In addition to celebrating trailblazing women, Tank is celebrating success. His hit single “When We” secured the #1 spot for 11 weeks on the Billboard Adult R&B Song and UAC Radio charts and top ten on mainstream.

