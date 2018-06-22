Dat Way: Quavo Honored With Songwriter Of The Year At 2018 ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards
This is only the beginning of another successful year for the Migos, and to mark that occasion, Quavo just took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which took place on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The rapper was honored for some of the hits he has written which include Migos’ hits “Bad and Boujee,” “Slippery” and “T-Shirt,” along with his track with DJ Khaled, “I’m the One.” Mr. Huncho wasn’t the only member of Migos to be honored, though–the entire group took home the Vanguard Award, which recognizes artists for their “impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music.”
Offset also took on fiancé duties and stepped in for his pregnant wifey Cardi B, who was given the ASCAP Urban award for “Bodak Yellow” but was unable to attend. He accepted the award on her behalf and posed on stage with the award while her hit song played in the background.
This was most definitely a night to be remembered for the whole Migos clan. Dat way!!!