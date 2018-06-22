Dat Way: Quavo Honored With Songwriter Of The Year At 2018 ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards

This is only the beginning of another successful year for the Migos, and to mark that occasion, Quavo just took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which took place on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The rapper was honored for some of the hits he has written which include Migos’ hits “Bad and Boujee,” “Slippery” and “T-Shirt,” along with his track with DJ Khaled, “I’m the One.” Mr. Huncho wasn’t the only member of Migos to be honored, though–the entire group took home the Vanguard Award, which recognizes artists for their “impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music.”