Redeemed? A Gallery Of Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder And Domestic Abuse Still Flourishing Outchea
Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder and Domestic Violence
There’s been a whole lot of conversation about what is forgivable, who gets cancelled and who gets our support when it comes to rappers accused of being trifling.
And what is the scale we are using to continue to support those accused and not yet convicted? Some of the following rappers didn’t even justify their wrongs and are still out here making huge bucks. So is ‘cancel culture’ being selective? Maybe they just have short memories? Maybe in a few years they will forget….
Hit the flip for a gallery of rapper accused of rape, murder and everything else foul under the sun and still thriving.
Before recently turning “A Children’s Story” into a book, Slick Rick was was convicted of attempted second-degree murder of his cousin in 1991.
Snoop Dogg was acquitted in 1996 after being accused of murder.
Dr. Dre has a history of making headlines for domestic violence. Michel’le even detailed the abuse in her own TV movie.
Jay-Z shot his brother at age 12. He thought he’s go to jail but his brother never pressed charges.
Fabolous who is still getting booked for festivals and show was accused of knocking girlfriend Emily B’s teeth out recently.
Rich The Kid accused of DV and forcing abortions on his estranged wife.
Diddy was accused by his former body guard for “putting hands” on Kim Porter and Misa Hylton.
Nasir was accused by ex-wife Kelis of blacking out and fighting her.
Rick Ross was popped for “kidnapping and assault”.
Eminen’s ex-wife claimed his domestic abuse almost drove her to suicide.
Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’a friend “Pookie Loc” by shooting him, later it was determined to be “self-defense”
Freddie Gibbs was accused of raping a woman oversees last year and the charges were exonerated.
Joe Budden was accused of beating pregnant girlfriend into a miscarriage Esther Baxter a few years back. He denies it.