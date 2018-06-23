Redeemed? A Gallery Of Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder And Domestic Abuse Still Flourishing Outchea

Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder and Domestic Violence

There’s been a whole lot of conversation about what is forgivable, who gets cancelled and who gets our support when it comes to rappers accused of being trifling.

And what is the scale we are using to continue to support those accused and not yet convicted? Some of the following rappers didn’t even justify their wrongs and are still out here making huge bucks. So is ‘cancel culture’ being selective? Maybe they just have short memories? Maybe in a few years they will forget….

Hit the flip for a gallery of rapper accused of rape, murder and everything else foul under the sun and still thriving.