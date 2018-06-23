Redeemed? A Gallery Of Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder And Domestic Abuse Still Flourishing Outchea

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Rappers Accused Of Rape, Murder and Domestic Violence

There’s been a whole lot of conversation about what is forgivable, who gets cancelled and who gets our support when it comes to rappers accused of being trifling.

And what is the scale we are using to continue to support those accused and not yet convicted? Some of the following rappers didn’t even justify their wrongs and are still out here making huge bucks. So is ‘cancel culture’ being selective? Maybe they just have short memories? Maybe in a few years they will forget….

Hit the flip for a gallery of rapper accused of rape, murder and everything else foul under the sun and still thriving.

Love yourself first and all good things will follow.

A post shared by Slick Rick The Ruler (@therulernyc) on

 

Before recently turning “A Children’s Story” into a book, Slick Rick was was convicted of attempted second-degree murder of his cousin in 1991.

Covers

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

 

Snoop Dogg was acquitted in 1996 after being accused of murder.

22nd Anniversary! Headed to see Hamilton.

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

Dr. Dre has a history of making headlines for domestic violence. Michel’le even detailed the abuse in her own TV movie.

 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Jay-Z shot his brother at age 12. He thought he’s go to jail but his brother never pressed charges.

 (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Fabolous who is still getting booked for festivals and show was accused of knocking girlfriend Emily B’s teeth out recently.

    Continue Slideshow

     

    Diddy was accused by his former body guard for “putting hands” on Kim Porter and Misa Hylton.

    my apologies for all the photos. Sike

    A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

    Nasir was accused by ex-wife Kelis of blacking out and fighting her.

    #rp @diddy @cirocvs #GreenGucciSuit out now!

    A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

    Rick Ross was popped for “kidnapping and assault”.

    SLIM DADDY aka Guccimane

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

     

    Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’a friend “Pookie Loc” by shooting him, later it was determined to be “self-defense”

    Freddie. Out now. Link in bio. #freddie

    A post shared by Kane (@freddiegibbs) on

    Freddie Gibbs was accused of raping a woman oversees last year and the charges were exonerated.

    Joe Budden was accused of beating pregnant girlfriend into a miscarriage Esther Baxter a few years back. He denies it.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus