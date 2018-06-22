Will You Be Watching? “Power” Season 5 Premieres July 1

Lionsgate Released “Power” Season 4 On DVD

The new season of “Power” drops next month, but fans can still catch up on Ghost & Co.’s trials and tribulations from the last season of the hit Starz! show.

Created by showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by 50 Cent, “Power” follows the highs and lows of kingpin turned club owner James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) as he tries to shed his drug dealing past and go legit – but he learns that getting out is much harder than he thought.

The season starts off with Ghost shocking arrest for a murder he’s innocent of – and none other by his own mistress, federal prosecutor Angela Valdes. Meanwhile, despite being afforded every privilege, Ghost’s own son Tariq slips deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld, and both old and new nemeses emerge, making it even more difficult for Ghost and Tommy to know who to trust.

“Power’s” fourth season culminates in a family tragedy that literally bleeds into the new season, which premieres July 1.

Long story short: “Power” season 4 is a must see.