"Riddle me this, Mr Thug…why do i got a 12 car garage but I only got 6 cars? Muahahahha" pic.twitter.com/8N338MiLbz — Burberry Harry🍇 (@KingHarry__) June 20, 2018

Hilarious Thugger & Durk Memes

Tech extraordinaire Young Thug and Lil Durk are blowing up the internet with a hilariously candid pic of their studio session where Thugger seemed determined to create trap excellence while Durk looked on in a classic moment that sparked endless hilarity across social media.

“After I buy this Xbox live you better not ask me for nothing else, you hear me?” pic.twitter.com/V9IFoqHKt4 — Lil EBT (@PlanB4Sale) June 19, 2018

