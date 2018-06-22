Director Karena Evans Takes Us Through The Making Of SZA’s “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” Visual [Video]

Karena Evans Details The Makings Of Her Video With SZA

Karena Evans has been absolutely blowing up lately, and she’s known for her work directing all of Drake’s most recent music videos “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “I’m Upset.” The talented 22-year old isn’t only directing Drizzy’s stuff, though–she also directed the video for SZA’s latest, “Garden (Say it Like Dat).”

The Toronto native stopped by Genius to give some insight into how she directed the beautiful video which starts SZA herself, her mother, and Donald Glover. She breaks down the thoughts, feelings, and emotions behind the video for a dope behind the scenes look at a beautiful visual.