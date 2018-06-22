Will You Be Watching??? Bossip On WE tv Returns This August

Hate it or love it?!

Bossip on WE tv Returns This August

We’re baaaaaaack! After taking over television last summer, Bossip on WE tv is making its triumphant return.

This August you can once again tune in to see more viciously hilarious content from Bossip contributors who’ll bring our “soup cookie” criticizing, “deteriorating dust mite” dissing headlines to LIFE.

Prepare to laugh and learn alllll about black gossip from our masters of mess!

Here’s your first look at the cast;



Will YOU be watching Bossip on WE tv when it returns this August???