Sounds About White: Madonna Tone-Deafly Photoshops The Carters Admiring Her Album Covers, Since She’s “The Master”

Madonna Posts Photo Of Jay-Z And Beyonce Admiring Her

Watch out for those stings, Madge…

Madonna is catching some major hive heat this evening after a playful(?) post depicting her being admired and studied by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The photo takes the still of Jay and Bey in the Louvre admiring the Mona Lisa, and places them in a gallery full of Madonna photos and album covers. She originally captioned the pic “Learning from the master” but it seems the dragging that came her way caused her to change her tune a bit. Now it simply says “Learning…”

We’re not sure how much that helps, since lots of folks still look at the pic and see a white woman making it seem as of a Black power duo are looking to her as the gold standard to follow.

What do you think? Is this some audacious caucasity on her part or just a joke that fell flat?

Getty/Instagram