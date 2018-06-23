JusticeForJunior: Brutal Stabbing Murder Of 15-Year-Old Bronx Boy Caught On Video

15-Year-Old Bronx Teen Stabbed To Death In Brutal Murder

A graphic video depicting the last moments of a Bronx teenager’s life has been making its rounds on social media, outraging and saddening people all over the country.

15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was attacked by five unknown assailants with machetes and knives, brutally stabbed and sliced to death just steps away from a hospital.

According to NYPost, the boy was running from 4 other young men, and ran inside of a corner shop for safety. The men followed him inside, dragged him back outside by his hood, and stabbed and slashed him multiple times.

WARNING: The video below is extremely graphic.

Lesandro ran to the nearby hospital, dying outside on the steps due to his multiple injuries. There is graphic video of that as well, but we will not post that here.

Cops say the victim had a completely clean record, and he knew the 5 suspects that assaulted him. Each of them are reported to be members of a gang, however Lesandro was not.

The motive for the killing remains unclear, but we’re sure there’s no excuse that would justify a brutal murder of a child like this.

Instagram/NYPost