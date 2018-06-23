Daaaaaaamn Gina! Tisha Campbell-Martin Claims Ex-Husband Duane Martin Was Stashing Stacks Of Cash While They Were Married

Tisha Campbell-Martin Claims Her Estranged Husband Was Hiding Funds During Their Marriage

TMZ reported that former “Martin” star Tisha Campbell-Martin is accusing her ex-husband, Duane Martin, of hiding money during their marriage now she wants him to pay up.

Campbell-Martin reportedly filed legal docs claiming Duane Martin was “hiding and misappropriating money” while they were married. It’s unclear how much money she claims he was hiding from her, but it seems to be a substantial amount.

She’s begging a judge to take action against Duane for hiding the funds.

The couple recently filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage. She wants him to pay spousal & also block the court’s ability to award him spousal support.