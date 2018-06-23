Happy Pappy: Tristan Thompson Is Grinning From Ear To Ear On The Gram In First Family Photo With Both Of His Beautiful Babies

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Tristan Thompson Shares Family Photo Via Social Media

This past Friday Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, Tristan Thompson, shared the first photo of him and his 18-month-old son (Prince) from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and also his 10-week-old daughter True, who he had a couple months ago with current girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

❤️ A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Thompson recently publicly acknowledged his first child on social media earlier this week, so its good to see him with both of his precious seeds at the same time building a relationship as a family.