Aint Ish Funny: Cheeto-In-Cheif Makes An Inappropriate Joke In Front Of The Mother Of A Murder Victim And Then Autographs A Pic Of Her Son
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Trump Makes An Inappropriate Joke In Front Of The Mother Of A Murder Victim
Trump continues to add to his list of dumb mistakes as he made light of an insanely tough situation in one of the most awkward exchanges ever.
Speaking to a group about the importance of keeping the country’s borders secure, he was joined onstage were family members of people who had allegedly been killed by illegal immigrants. Trump invited one woman to speak, who presented a photo of her son to the crowd and he proceeded to grab the pic and awkwardly compared her son to Tom Selleck, “except better looking.”
It also appears Trump signed the photo. SMH.