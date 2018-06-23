It’s About Damn Time: Teyana Taylor’s Sophomore Album ‘K.T.S.E.’ Is Finally Here

Teyana Taylor’s Highly-Anticipated New Project Has Arrived

Fans have been waiting for Teyana Taylor’s new album K.T.S.E. to make it’s way to streaming services since late Thursday night, following the listening party and broken promises of a June 22nd release date.

If I type in Teyana Taylor #KTSE one more time into Apple Music and nothing pop up…. we gone have some issues. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Hollyhood Slim (@QueenTiyah) June 23, 2018

“Please don’t be mad at me, I’m trying to figure out where the fuck my album at too” — @TEYANATAYLOR updating the #BETX crowd on #KTSE — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) June 23, 2018

The singer’s sophomore album finally made it’s way to the airwaves early Saturday morning, and though fans have been harassing her and her G.O.O.D. Music affiliates for it being late, now everyone seems to be singing a different tune. As one of the most highly-anticipated projects from Kanye West’s slew of June releases, the consensus right off the bat is that Mrs. Shumpert’s album was worth the wait.

G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T announced finally that Keep K.T.S.E. was out on all streaming services on Saturday morning, getting fans extra hype to listen as we drink our morning coffee.

So after a few speed bumps and a lot of waiting, the album is officially here.

You can now stream K.T.S.E. on Apple Music/iTunes and Tidal.