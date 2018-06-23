Welp: Fabolous Reacts To “Clout Chasing Ho” Exposing His Humiliating DM — But What’s Does Emily B. Think?

Fabolous Calls Miss Peru A Clout Chaser?

Yikes!

Fabolous has responded to the woman who exposed him for sliding into her DMs and he seems upset! Previously we reported that an IG model named Miss Peru exposed Fab who asked her if she was in New York.

She didn’t respond to him directly, instead she blasted a screen shot of the message and wrote “Nah, I’m good love, enjoy.” Later she added “I like my teeth” — a jab at the rapper being violent with girlfriend Emily B.

Now what does Fab say???

i gotta beware of public figure hoes who think they’re 1 clout chase away from being Kim Kardashian.

Mmkay!

