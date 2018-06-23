Havoc Shares Two Unreleased Verses From His Late Partner Prodigy On The Anniversary Of His Passing

Havoc Shares Two Unreleased Verses From Prodigy

June 20 marked the one year anniversary of the legendary Prodigy’s untimely passing, and to commemorate the somber occasion, his Mobb Deep partner Havoc shared two unreleased freestyles from the Queensbridge emcee.

“We lost my partner one year from today,” Havoc wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “It’s Mobb Deep for life. Enjoy these unreleased freestyles.”

“Stay Chiseled” features Prodigy spitting Havoc’s 2006 verse on “The Infamous” over Large Professor’s beat for the producer’s 2002 Nas collaboration, “Stay Chisel.” The late legend raps, “We got the most gangsta s**t, the second most biggest projects/We sold the most crack since ’86/Don’t handle a lot of bricks but we the most thug/You think you’re dirty over there, but we more dirtier.”

The other unreleased track is a Mobb Deep joint from deep in the archives, “Thief’s Theme.” On this one, both members of the infamous duo rap over Salaam Remi’s beat for Nas’s 2004 Street Disciple single by the same name. Prodigy opens his verse with a joke about violence set to the music of a then-young Kanye West. “I will tap dance off with so much force/Your new theme music will be that new Kanye song/Rap n***as want it with us and know they dead wrong/That’s why we last so long and they dead and gone.”

Earlier this week, Lin-Manuel Miranda also shared another unreleased Mobb Deep track, “Boom Goes The Cannon,” a George Washington tribute which is presumed to have been recorded for The Hamilton Mixtape.