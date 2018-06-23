Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honors At This Year’s BET Awards

Anita Baker Will Be This Year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Recipient

Anita Baker is preparing to take her final bow and retire from music, but now before the Grammy-winning singer adds another notch to her belt in her long list of awards: BET Lifetime Achievement recipient.

The network announced that Baker would be the recipient via Twitter, to which the singer sent her gratitude and said that she can’t wait to celebrate.

Its Official🎈Thank You, to My Family @BET "Can't Wait To CELEBRATE!"🎈 https://t.co/V0fwNsM0jw — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 21, 2018

“Anita Baker is a legendary R&B singer whose soulful voice takes control of any room she’s in,” the network said. “Baker’s music resonated with audiences of all ages and races alike. With her extensive body of work, which spans decades, Baker continues to be one of the most legendary artists of all time.”

Anita Baker has released seven albums, won eight Grammys, and sold millions of records worldwide over the course of her 40-year career. Earlier this year, she announced a farewell tour, in which she and her fans toast to her absolutely historic career.

This year’s BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 24, in Los Angeles.