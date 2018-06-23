Will You Be Watching? Blaxploitation Sci-Fi Show “Black Star Warrior” Premieres Next Week

Leonard Roberts Talks New Space Comedy On Brown Sugar

A new comedy reimagines futuristic space travel through the perspective of 1970s era Blaxploitation.

“BlackStar Warrior” tells the story of Tyson Roderick, a space traveler, who along with his robot sidekick, Lava, try to unravel the mystery of where he came from and why he’s just so freaking amazing.

And its star Leonard Roberts told us that the show’s over the top premise allowed him to go all out.

“It gave me permission to go full out, because we had authenticity at both ends,” Roberts said. “For whatever reason, Those types roles don’t often just cross my desk, so it was cool to just jump in with both feet and have a ball with it.”

Peep the show’s trailer above.

“BlackStar Warrior” premieres June 24 on Bounce TV’s streaming service, “Brown Sugar.”