MTV Finds Misconduct Claims Against Nev Schulman Baseless, Filming Resumes On “Catfish”

MTV Resumes Filming On Catfish After Misconduct Claims

If you’ll recall, MTV’s “Catfish” was put on pause due to sexual misconduct claims against showrunner Nev Schulman and an unnamed production assistant. A former guest claimed that Nev made multiple unwanted sexual comments and advances on her during filming, while a female PA managed to get her drunk and take advantage of her in her hotel room.

Well, after months of investigation into the matter, MTV has found that the claims have no merit.

As the network shared with Us Weekly,

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Welp, looks like more scammy dating drama will be hitting our screens soon!

Getty