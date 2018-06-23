Kush Chronic-les: Watch Joe Budden And Rory Flame Mal For “Pulling Up With Fire Mid” [Video]

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

The Joe Budden Podcast Cartoon “Fire Mid”

If you’re a regular listener of The Joe Budden Podcast featuring Rory and Mal then you’re well-versed in the trio’s chemistry and shenanigans. The cartooned viral short of the podcast takes that same energy and brings the stories to life via animation. The results are hilarious.

Pulling up with “fire mid” in 2018 is like having a touchscreen Blackberry.