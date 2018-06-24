Pasty Privilege: “Permit Patty” Blasted After She Phones The Police Over An 8-Year-Old Black Girl Selling Bottled Water

Woman Calls The Cops On An 8-Year-Old Black Girl For Selling Bottled Water

It seems like #BBQBecky may have an equally racist cousin, social media has dubbed her #PermitPatty. After video has went viral of an 8-year-old girl was selling water bottles outside of her mother’s home in San Francisco, this strange woman decided to call the cops. Why? Because the little girl didn’t have a permit. Even worse, when she realized she could become a viral Twitter meme, she attempts to duck from the cameras.

The woman has been identified as Alison Ettel, owner of a weed for dogs business in San Francisco. In an interview with Huffington Post, says she was not motivated racially to snitch on the 8-year-old, but was tired of “hearing the noise” she was making.

“They were screaming about what they were selling,” Ettel said. “It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming.”