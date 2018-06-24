A-1 Since Day 1: Rapper Cam’ron Shares A Special Shoutout To His Sons Mother On Social Media; Buys Her A Range Rover

Cam’ron Shows Love To His Sons Mother On Social Media

New York rapper Cam’ron was feeling a little sentimental this past weekend after his son graduated from high school. Cam took to social media to share his special relationship with the mother of his son and he credited her for having his best interests back in the day.

Cam also gave a special shoutout to his son, the one on theCome Home With Me cover, as he heads off to college.