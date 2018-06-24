Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Sentenced To 4 Life Sentences After Raping His Adopted Daughter Who Was Molested As A Toddler

Man Sentenced To 4 Life Sentences After Raping Adopted Daughter

A Texas jury showed no mercy by slapping a man with 4 consecutive life sentences after he admitted to sexually assaulting his adopted daughter years after being told she had been molested as a toddler.

Jurors in Upshur County took less than 30 minutes to hand down the sentences to Mark Randall Beasley, 59, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd stated that the girl “was about 2 or 3 years old when she lived with her biological mother. The woman sold the girl and allowed her to be photographed and molested during that time throughout Gregg County.”

The girl was later removed from her mother’s custody by Child Protective Services and was placed in the care of Beasley and his wife and the couple was later awarded custody of the girl in 2014. About three years later, in June 2017, Beasley reportedly began sexually abusing the girl when she was about 8 years old, molesting the girl on more than 20 occasions between June 2017 and January.