L.A.T.E. Music: Teyana Taylor FINALLY Dropped Her Forever-Awaited “KTSE” Album & Blew Up Twitter

I really wish I could support Teyana Taylor new project but Kanye produced it…so here we are pic.twitter.com/G8bmWuuoZR — misskrys (@talkthat21) June 22, 2018

Teyana Taylor’s New Album Sparks Chaos

We love us some Teyana Slayyyana Taylor and waited impatiently for her forever-awaited sophomore album “Keep That Same Energy” that FINALLY dropped a day late to mixed reviews (and scathing Kanye criticism) as the latest Twitter-simmering G.O.O.D. Music summer release of 2018.

I want to hear this version of Teyana Taylor’s – Rose in Harlem 😩 pic.twitter.com/AVEyqhJI1O — Keylin 🌸 (@KeylinRox57) June 23, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Teyana’s now infamously delayed new album on the flip.