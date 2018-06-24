L.A.T.E. Music: Teyana Taylor FINALLY Dropped Her Forever-Awaited “KTSE” Album & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor’s New Album Sparks Chaos

We love us some Teyana Slayyyana Taylor and waited impatiently for her forever-awaited sophomore album “Keep That Same Energy” that FINALLY dropped a day late to mixed reviews (and scathing Kanye criticism) as the latest Twitter-simmering G.O.O.D. Music summer release of 2018.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Teyana’s now infamously delayed new album on the flip.

    Feature photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

