Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Take A Boo’d Up Baecation—But Are They Back On LHHNY?

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Go On Vacation, Spark LHHNY Rumors

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are taking some time away from their super precious little Prince and going on vacay.

The couple’s currently in an exotic location…

Baecation mode wit bae daddy 💙 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Jun 21, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

and Cyn’s flaunting her thicky-fine mami baaaawdy by the pool.

All the while they’re enjoying some R&R, rumors are swirling that they’re coming back to the TV show where they first met.

A fan recently spotted a pink-haired Cyn filming what looks to be “Love & Hip Hop New York” with recurring cast members Jonathan Fernandez and Kimbella.

It would make sense to bring Cyn and Joe back to TV, right??? If you can remember Joe was dating Tahiry while on LHHNY and Cyn was with Erica Mena.

