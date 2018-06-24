YG Drops The Visual For His Track “Big Bank” With 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj [Video]

YG Links With 2 Chainz, Big Sean, And Nicki Minaj For “Big Bank”

On Saturday, YG dropped the music video for his latest single with some rap heavyweights: 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, and Big Sean. Throughout the video, we see a number of different pairings and outfit changes for each of the artists, along with both some classic rap video tropes juxtaposed with more comedic scenes.

Honestly, this video is something you just have to see to believe.