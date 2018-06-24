Congratulations, It’s A….Chanel Iman Reveals The Sex Of Her Sterling Shepard Seed
- By Bossip Staff
Chanel Iman is announcing the sex of her baby. The model and mommy-to-be recently had a baby shower and confirmed that the baby she’ll soon welcome with her hubby Sterling Shepard is a girl.
“It’s a GIRL 🌸🎀💗,” she captioned a photo from her pink floral themed shower planned by her girlfriends.
Congrats Chanel!
Are you excited for Chanel and Sterling Shepard?