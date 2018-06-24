Congratulations, It’s A….Chanel Iman Reveals The Sex Of Her Sterling Shepard Seed

- By Bossip Staff
30 weeks 👼🏽 @cfda ✨2018 #cfdaawards

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Chanel Iman Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Girl

Chanel Iman is announcing the sex of her baby. The model and mommy-to-be recently had a baby shower and confirmed that the baby she’ll soon welcome with her hubby Sterling Shepard is a girl.

“It’s a GIRL 🌸🎀💗,” she captioned a photo from her pink floral themed shower planned by her girlfriends.

It’s a GIRL 🌸🎀💗

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Congrats Chanel!

WELCOME to Oklahoma Ladies @kingsheis_ @_leesha_ @rose_bertram 💗🎀🍼

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Are you excited for Chanel and Sterling Shepard?

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

