Drool Emoji: Superfahn SCHNACKstress Lex Scott Davis Is Sizzling Black Hollywood

Lex Scott Davis Is Heating Up Black Hollywood

Superfahn slimmy snack Lex Scott Davis is having a flawless summer with “Superfly” in theaters and the highly-anticipated “First Purge” on the way in a breakout year for the stunning actress who first hit the scene playing Toni Braxton in Lifetime’s “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” before ascending to Black Hollywood stardom.

Peep alllll of Lex Scott Davis’ most swoon-worthy pics on the flip.