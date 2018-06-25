Drool Emoji: Superfahn SCHNACKstress Lex Scott Davis Is Sizzling Black Hollywood

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Lex Scott Davis Is Heating Up Black Hollywood

Superfahn slimmy snack Lex Scott Davis is having a flawless summer with “Superfly” in theaters and the highly-anticipated “First Purge” on the way in a breakout year for the stunning actress who first hit the scene playing Toni Braxton in Lifetime’s “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” before ascending to Black Hollywood stardom.

Peep alllll of Lex Scott Davis’ most swoon-worthy pics on the flip.

Keeping it all in the family 🖖🏽

A post shared by Lex Scott Davis (@scottyeye) on

    Continue Slideshow

    You've barely touched the surface 💦 @yerobrown @zanabeauty_ @malaikafrazier

    A post shared by Lex Scott Davis (@scottyeye) on

    Georgia 6.13.18 . . . #Superfly @superflymovie

    A post shared by Lex Scott Davis (@scottyeye) on

    Feature photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, Black Stories, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus