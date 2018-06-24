In White Folks News: Chip And Joanna Gaines Just Welcomed Their Fifth ‘Fixer Upper’ Fetus

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome baby Number 5

Former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ already big family has just gotten even bigger.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” Chip tweeted on Saturday morning, letting fans know that the arrival of their newest bundle of joy has come.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The Texas natives announced back in January that Joanna was pregnant, and revealed that they were expecting a boy later in March.

The pair already has two sons, Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, and two daughters, Ella, 10, and Emme, 7.

Congrats to the couple on their new addition!