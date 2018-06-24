Significantly Smaller Remy Ma Responds To Surgical Slim Down Rumors

Sit down haters…

Remy Ma Responds To Weight Loss Criticism

Remy Ma is responding to messy miserables hating on her newly slimmy-trimmy status. The ShETHERin’ rapper recently posted a picture of herself heading to Teyana Taylor’s KTSE album release party looking significantly smaller…

and several fans commented that she looked “too skinny.” And when one, in particular, commented that they should go to D.R. [The Dominican Republic] for surgery to get Remy’s super slim baaawdy, Remy clapped back.

“Orrrr you can stop eating pork [pig emoji] and instead eat peaches [peach emoji],” said Remy.

Knifed up where????

Do YOU think Remy’s getting too thin???

More slimmy-trimmy Remy on the flip.