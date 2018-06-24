White Tears: Racist Roseanne Barr Is Still Crying Over Losing Her Show, This Time On A Podcast

Roseanne Barr Is Still Trying To Convince Us (And Herself) That She’s Not Racist

Roseanne Barr called into a podcast on Saturday night to tearfully apologize for her supposedly Ambien-fueled comments, where she referred to Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as an ape. The former Roseanne star claims that’s not really what happened–even though it quite literally is–and goes on to say how much she regrets the tweet that made her “lose everything.”

Barr went on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast at Stand Up NY, breaking down in tears. She tells the host, “I’m a lot of things. I’m a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake, and I never would have wittingly called any black person … say they are a monkey. I never would do that! And I didn’t do that. And if people think that I did that it just kills me. I didn’t do that, although they think I did. And if they do think that I am so sorry that I- ya know, it was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry but I don’t think that, I never would do that.”

When Boteach asks if she still regrets and doesn’t excuse her tweet, she replied, “Of course, no I don’t excuse it. I horribly regret it, are you kidding? I’ve lost everything. And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong.’ I’m willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have.”

Roseanne has not only seen her sitcom's reboot cancelled following her comments, but has also lost all financial and creative stake in the recently announced spin-off.