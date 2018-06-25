Some Melaniny Magnificence: Netflix Celebrates “A Great Day In Hollywood” Recognizing All Their African-American Talent

Netflix Re-Creates Iconic Photo In Tribute To Black Talent

One thing we love about Netflix is that the platform really understands the importance of black stories. The company has made an effort time and time again to show they are committed to telling diverse and inclusive stories. Last summer, they had their very first ever spot in the BET Awards, and shortly after launched #FirstTimeISawMe, a campaign telling stories about the first time their black and latinx talent felt represented in entertainment. Their latest effort is an amazing photo and video inspired by the legendary 1958 A Great Day in Harlem, which brought together Black creatives and icons in Hollywood for a once-in-a-lifetime moment. 47 phenomenal talent from 20+ Netflix original shows, films and documentaries agreed to come together and create A Great Day in Hollywood.

The moments were captured by photographer Kwaku Alston and Director Lacey Duke.

“It was a pretty magical couple of hours. All these amazingly talented, beautiful individuals in one space being supportive and just looking stunning together, all here to pull off this one take wonder! Alfre Woodard even lead everyone in an epic rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ before we started shooting. It was beautiful, and in a flash it was over. It was probably the most overwhelming two hours of my career haha. I was just so happy to be a part of history” – Lacey Duke

The campaign is the result of months of work by our Strong Black Lead team; comprised of Black Netflix executives who focus on engaging this audience — and there’s much more to come! As Caleb McLaughlin says in the spot: This is NOT a moment, this is a movement.

Here’s a list of the full talent who participated:

Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People)

Antonique Smith (Luke Cage)

Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People)

Ava DuVernay (13th, Central Park Five)

Brett Gray (On My Block)

Britney Young (GLOW)

Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne)

Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)

Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black)

Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President)

DeRay Davis (How To Act Black)

Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why)

DeRon Horton (Dear White People)

Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage)

Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale)

Justin Simien (Dear White People)

Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons)

Kano (Top Boy)

Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends)

Kia Stevens (GLOW)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Logan Browning (Dear White People)

Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish)

Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Mike Colter (Luke Cage)

Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage)

Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People)

Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things)

Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar)

Rapsody (Rapture)

Rev Run (All About The Washingtons)

Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds)

Sacha Jenkins (Rapture)

Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why)

Sierra Capri (On My Block)

Simone Missick (Luke Cage)

Spike Lee (She’s Gotta Have It)

Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why)

Sydelle Noel (GLOW)

Vaneza Oliveira (3%)

Yance Ford (Strong Island)

