BYE DUSTY! Madonna Shaded The Billionaire Carters & Got DRAGGED To The Musty Crusty Abyss

- By Bossip Staff
The BeyHive (And Everyone Else) Vs. Madonna

Here we are AGAIN watching another crusty ‘ole legend throw rocks at the Carters’ throne. This time, it was Mayodonna Mayodonna-ing with a photoshopped photo of the Carters looking up to HER (whew, THE NERVE) in the Louvre which (you guessed it) set off another viciously petty BeyHive stinging across social media.

Peep the very understandable Madonna DRAGGING on the flip.

    Feature photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS/ Madonna’s MDNA SKIN

