Some Beautiful Black Lovin: Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Take NYC

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Gabrielle Union and Duane Wade check out of their hotel in New York

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Have A Coupled Up Trip To NYC

We love this couple! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were snapped by the paps as they checked out of their hotel in NY.

Gabrielle Union and Duane Wade check out of their hotel in New York

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Lookin’ all cute and stuff. The couple was in NYC for the NBA draft and Gabrielle also got a haircut from celebrity stylist Larry Sims while she was in town.

TheWades take NYC💧

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Night's Out, Thighs Out 👫🏾 @dwyanewade 💜

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

As much as they travel — this makes so much sense!

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus