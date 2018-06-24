Some Beautiful Black Lovin: Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Take NYC
- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Have A Coupled Up Trip To NYC
We love this couple! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were snapped by the paps as they checked out of their hotel in NY.
Lookin’ all cute and stuff. The couple was in NYC for the NBA draft and Gabrielle also got a haircut from celebrity stylist Larry Sims while she was in town.
As much as they travel — this makes so much sense!