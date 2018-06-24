More Evidence-Footage Of XXXTentacion’s Alleged Killers Showing Off His Louie Bag, Stalking Him, And Money On Instagram [Video]

(Broward County Sheriff/Splash/WorldRights)

The alleged killer of XXXTentacion, Dedrick Williams, supposedly put up videos showing the stolen Louie Vuitton bag stolen from the 20-year old rapper. Also, the not so bright thug allegedly tried to delete from his gram more footage of him stalking XXX at the auto-shop. Last but not least, Dedrick’s ex-wife and baby momma is getting backlash…

Turn the page for the alleged deleted video from Dedrick…the biggest dry snitcher today. SMMFH