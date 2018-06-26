3rd Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch Honors Sylvia Rhone, Kenya Barris, Fatima Robinson And More

Friday, June 22, Culture Creators gathered black culture’s most impactful and inspiring voices under one roof for the third annual “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch. This year, the event took over The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and received the support of sponsors such as Rémy Martin, The Mane Choice, Morgan Stanley, and Beats by Dre.

300-plus guests witnessed the honorees receive their respective awards and share stories, memories, and gratitude. Bringing the house to its feet in a roar of applause, Sylvia Rhone garnered the Culture Creators Icon Award.

Other recipients included Jemele Hill, who received the Defiance Award, Kenya Barris, Jana Fleishman, Tunji Balogun, Shawn Gee, Jason Bolden and more. Celebrity guests included Will.i.am, DJ Khaled, Tank, Andre Harrell, Miles Brown, Essence Atkins, Luke James, Waka Flocka, and more.

Once again, Culture Creators magnified the resonance of Black Culture’s “Innovators & Leaders” and kicked off BET weekend in uplifting fashion.

LIST OF HONOREES

Honorees: Sylvia Rhone – President, Epic Records // Jemele Hill – Chief Correspondent & Sr. Columnist, The Undefeated ESPN // Lauren Wesley Wilson – President ColorComm, Inc. // Fatima Robinson – Choreographer & Director // Brea Stinson – Owner & Fashion Designer, STINSON HAUS // Jason Bolden – Co-Founder, JSN Studio/ / Charles D. King – Founder & CEO, MACRO // Kenya Barris – Writer & Producer, Creator of “Black-ish” // Rashaun Williams – General Partner, MVP All-Star Fund // Shawn Gee – President, Live Nation Urban // Tunji Balogun – Co-Founder, Keep Cool/EVP, A&R RCA Records // Jana Fleishman – EVP Media & Strategic Development, Roc Nation // Kristi Henderson – Co-Founder, WEEN // Carlos Fleming – Partner & Head of Sports Talent Marketing, WME // Rodney Williams – CEO & Co-Founder, LISNR

Check out more photos from the event below: