Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2018 BET Awards?

1 of 9

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

The 2018 BET Awards brought out some of the biggest black celebs in music, acting, and culture. It also brought out a bevy of baddies who walked the carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Seen on the scene included “Dear White People” star Logan Browning…

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BETsister singing duo

sister singing duo Chloe and Halle…

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Remy Ma…

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Janelle Monae…

and Ashanti.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Heyyyy Chy and Amb.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

You tell us; who looked more bangin’???

Check out more looks from the awards below.

Just Brittany walked the carpet.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

    Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

    Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

