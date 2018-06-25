Feeling This Hairstyle? Lakeith Stanfield Rocks Silkalicious ‘Power Puff’ Pigtails At The #BETAwards

Seen on the scene…

Lakeith Stanfield Wears Wig To The BET Awards

Lakeith Stanfield is known for his quirky actions and today proved to be no different.

The “Atlanta”/”Sorry To Bother You” star hit the BET Awards in a silicious pigtail wig…

and confidently strolled into Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

He’s since ditched the wig for the big show but Twitter is (of course) in stitches over the hair.

More reactions on the flip.