DJ Khaled, Donald Glover & Other Celebs Spotted At The #BETAwards

Seen on the BET Awards scene…

2018 BET Awards Photos

In addition to having a red carpet filled with bangers, the BET Awards brought out some of entertainment’s biggest stars during the Jamie Foxx hosted program.

Wale walked the carpet with his daughter Zyla Moon…

while Ella Mai made her BET awards debut…

T.I. brought out his sons Domani and Messiah…

and Ne-Yo and Omari Hardwick kept things dapper.

Safaree who hosted the BET Experience this weekend also made sure to show off his abs for fans of him (and his Patois pipe).

Did YOU watch the 2018 BET Awards???

More photos on the flip.