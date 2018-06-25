DJ Khaled, Donald Glover & Other Celebs Spotted At The #BETAwards

- By Bossip Staff
Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Seen on the BET Awards scene…

2018 BET Awards Photos

In addition to having a red carpet filled with bangers, the BET Awards brought out some of entertainment’s biggest stars during the Jamie Foxx hosted program.
Wale walked the carpet with his daughter Zyla Moon…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

while Ella Mai made her BET awards debut…

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

T.I. brought out his sons Domani and Messiah…

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

and Ne-Yo and Omari Hardwick kept things dapper.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Safaree who hosted the BET Experience this weekend also made sure to show off his abs for fans of him (and his Patois pipe).

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Did YOU watch the 2018 BET Awards???

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

More photos on the flip.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

