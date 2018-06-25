Whipped Mayo: The Most Brutal Permit Patty Slander On The Whole Entire Internet

RIP Permit Patty’s weed company. Man I hope she was racist before calling the cops, because she surely will be after she loses everything pic.twitter.com/KxLVVobde6 — Willie Hunter (@WillHunterShow) June 24, 2018

Permit Patty Got Destroyed

Dear white people,

Stop calling the police on black people for being black people. Please. You’re putting our lives in danger and you’re only going to end up turning into a super viral meme that roasts your non-existent lips from your face.

Take, for instance Permit Patty, who called the police on an eight-year-old girl who was selling water without a permit, to raise money to go to Disneyland. Can you imagine? So you know what happened next. She became the latest saltine sally to end up on that Summer Jam screen.

A reboot of MTV’s Celebrity Death Match with BBQ Becky vs Permit Patty. pic.twitter.com/n7BwKF9ptN — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 23, 2018

We love this song. Hit the flip to see more and see how horrible her life became over the weekend.