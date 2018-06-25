Lara Been Croft? Twitter Had ALL The Jokes For Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance

Nicki Minaj’s Performance Inspires Comedy

It was the moment we’d all been waiting for: Nicki Minaj took the stage to sing a medley from her forthcoming album. The Twitters had been waiting for her to get us more hype for her reclamation of her throne. While her performance had so many high points that everyone loved, the jokes were still flying off the hinges.

Buddy in the background looks so disgusted pic.twitter.com/nj82ydEwSF — Snackmonger (@LondonNMommy) June 25, 2018

Oh, Nicki the internet loves to make the jokes. It’s all love, boo boo. Can’t wait for that album! Peep the comedy.