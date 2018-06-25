Still Winning: Black Girl Trio Hacked In NASA Contest Take Award-Winning Water Filter To Flint
Black Girls In NASA Competition See Their Water Filter Idea Through
Remember them? Earlier this year, a group of 11th graders were making a lot of noise on social media for being the only all- black girl finalists in a NASA youth science competition, sending the voted for the team sky high– but then, their entry was compromised after a racist hacker reportedly hindered the contest. We have an update!
(Unfortunately) The DC high school girls, India Skinner, Mikayla Sharrieff, and Bria Snell, won second place in the NASA OSPARC 2018 contest for their innovative water filtration idea. Their idea takes NASA technology designed for water purification and incorporates it into school water systems to remove impurities.
They got to see their idea into fruition! According to CNN, the three teens were coached and helped with their project by mentors at the Inclusive Innovation Incubator in Washington, a community space which combines science, technology and social inclusion.
Just last week, the girls went to Flint to hand out water.