Plucking Petunia: A List Of Ladies Folks Want To Freaky-Deakily #3Way With Teyana And Iman
- By Bossip Staff
Fans Vote For Teyana & Iman’s 3-Way Partner
Teyana Taylor’s long awaited EP “Keep That Same Energy” is finally here and now folks are ready for those visuals! Petunia has been known to push herself on screen, showing off that perfect bawwwdy and her song “3Way” on the album has folks imaginations running wild.
The singer discusses *ahem* opening up her bedroom for Iman’s sexual pleasure on “3Way” and she just announced they’re ready to do a video. Fans are chiming in with a list of ladies they’d love to see get freaky-deaky with the couple.
We narrowed it down to Petunia’s most voted for potential Ménage à trois partner Hit the flip to see.