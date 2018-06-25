Plucking Petunia: A List Of Ladies Folks Want To Freaky-Deakily #3Way With Teyana And Iman

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Fans Vote For Teyana & Iman’s 3-Way Partner

Teyana Taylor’s long awaited EP “Keep That Same Energy” is finally here and now folks are ready for those visuals! Petunia has been known to push herself on screen, showing off that perfect bawwwdy and her song “3Way” on the album has folks imaginations running wild.

The singer discusses *ahem* opening up her bedroom for Iman’s sexual pleasure on “3Way” and she just announced they’re ready to do a video. Fans are chiming in with a list of ladies they’d love to see get freaky-deaky with the couple.

We narrowed it down to Petunia’s most voted for potential Ménage à trois partner Hit the flip to see.

lay low, mind ya business, work hard… it make ya skin pop sis. 🌊

A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on

W.E 🤑🤮

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

I love all your shit talkin 🤤

A post shared by Tanaya Henry 🌱 (@tanayahenry) on

♣️🕷

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

Thank you @domperignonofficial • you kept me feelin good. ♥️

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

You see it! 😉 Lo Que se ve no se Toca!

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

    @savagexfenty drops worldwide at MIDNIGHT 12:01 am EST TONIGHT at SAVAGEX.com !!!

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Quavocito

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    🔇

    A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

    @complex

    A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

    Who’s getting wet this Summer? 😍 @iconbtq #icondoll #iconswim

    A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

     

