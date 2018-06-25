Plucking Petunia: A List Of Ladies Folks Want To Freaky-Deakily #3Way With Teyana And Iman

Fans Vote For Teyana & Iman’s 3-Way Partner

Teyana Taylor’s long awaited EP “Keep That Same Energy” is finally here and now folks are ready for those visuals! Petunia has been known to push herself on screen, showing off that perfect bawwwdy and her song “3Way” on the album has folks imaginations running wild.

Shooting my video for #3WAY very soon!!! who would y’all like to see as my leading lady? 💦😋 & make it gooddddddddd! — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) June 24, 2018

The singer discusses *ahem* opening up her bedroom for Iman’s sexual pleasure on “3Way” and she just announced they’re ready to do a video. Fans are chiming in with a list of ladies they’d love to see get freaky-deaky with the couple.

We narrowed it down to Petunia’s most voted for potential Ménage à trois partner Hit the flip to see.