Whew Chile, The Ghetto: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2018 BET Awards
- By Bossip Staff
This year’s somewhat star-studded BET Awards show was a messy mish-mash of WTF-is-happening-ness, shiny wigs, sparkly outfits, baffling performances and an award here or there during an unusually unenjoyable night in Black Hollywood marred by a lack of star power, poor production and terrible decisions.
Peep the best (and funniest) tweets from the 2018 BET Awards.
