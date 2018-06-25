Here’s What Happened When Yolanda Adams Got Slain In The Spirit To Migos At The #BETAwards
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Reacts To Yolanda Adams Singing To Migos
Yolanda Adams may be holy but she’s also apparently a fan of some “Stir Fry” slinging rappers.
Before the gospel songstress gave an earth-shattering tribute to Anita Baker, she was spotted in the audience rapping along to the Migos as they performed “Stir Fry” on the big stage of the 2018 BET Awards.
She’s now catching a bit of holy hell for knowing the worldly music…
and also getting props for being down to Earth enough to know Quavo, Offset and Takeoff’s lyrics.
More reactions to Holy Ghost goon Yolanda Adams rapping Migos on the flip.