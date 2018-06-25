Here’s What Happened When Yolanda Adams Got Slain In The Spirit To Migos At The #BETAwards

Dat (Deuteronomy) way…

Twitter Reacts To Yolanda Adams Singing To Migos

Yolanda Adams may be holy but she’s also apparently a fan of some “Stir Fry” slinging rappers.

Before the gospel songstress gave an earth-shattering tribute to Anita Baker, she was spotted in the audience rapping along to the Migos as they performed “Stir Fry” on the big stage of the 2018 BET Awards.

Y’all got Yolanda Adams out here singing Stir Fry #BETAwards 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7leXH7p9nF — . (@realofficialn) June 25, 2018

She’s now catching a bit of holy hell for knowing the worldly music…

Bitch y’all seen YOLANDA ADAMS SINGIN “Stir Fry”????…SIS U GOIN TO HELL! @YolandaAdams — Kiss it better, baby (@YeenEvenKnowIt_) June 25, 2018

and also getting props for being down to Earth enough to know Quavo, Offset and Takeoff’s lyrics.

Anybody else see Yolanda Adams singing Stir Fry in the background👀👀👀

When you know the Lord but still love Hip Hop💁🏾‍♀️#BETAwards18 — Heather Lynn (@_heatherlynnnn_) June 25, 2018

More reactions to Holy Ghost goon Yolanda Adams rapping Migos on the flip.